A Bit More on this Person James Talarico

The Progressive-Democratic Party candidate for Senator from Texas actively distorts various aspects of the Bible. I’ve described his…misapprehension…of Apostle Paul’s description of God. Talarico has also distorted the birth of Jesus by Mary which he read this…Luke.

Mary is probably my favorite figure in the Bible, the mother of Jesus. And you know she is, um, she’s an oppressed peasant teenage girl living in poverty under an oppressive empire as a Jew, and she has a vision from God that she’s going to give birth to a baby who’s going to bring the powerful down from their thrones.

But I say all this […] in the context of abortion because before God comes over Mary and we have the incarnation, God asks for Mary’s consent, which is remarkable. I mean, go back and read this in Luke. I mean, the angel comes down and asks Mary if this is something she wants to do, and she says, if it is God’s will, let it be done. Let it be. Let it happen.

[G]go back and read this in Luke. So this Texan non-seminarian did. This is what Luke actually had to say on the matter, as recounted in his Luke 1:26-38 in the King James Version.

26 And in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God unto a city of Galilee, named Nazareth,

27 To a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary.

28 And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou that art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women.

29 And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be.

30 And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God.

31 And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.

32 He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David:

33 And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.

34 Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man?

35 And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.

36 And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, she hath also conceived a son in her old age: and this is the sixth month with her, who was called barren.

37 For with God nothing shall be impossible.

38 And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her.

Notice that: there’s not a word, not a syllable, of any request for Mary’s consent, only a matter-of-fact heads up regarding what was going to happen.

What else—religious or secular, Texas constituent positions, or anything else—will Talarico choose to distort during his campaign or if he’s actually elected?