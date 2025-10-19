The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has declared an emergency over ICE raids rounding up illegal aliens in the county.

The 4-1 vote came as federal law enforcement continues to target illegal aliens in the Los Angeles area, The Associated Press reported. The city was the site of major anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots earlier this year….

Imagine that. The LA County BoS thinks it’s an emergency when the Federal government moves to enforce Federal laws, but rioting against the Federal government’s agents who are carrying out that enforcement is no big deal.

This is how far toward the Leftist Extreme the Progressive-Democratic Party has fallen.