Overwrought

A letter-writer in The Wall Street Journal‘s Letters section offered this regarding the secondary education compact President Donald Trump (R) has on offer for, so far, a few of the more major colleges and universities.

The White House’s new compact is central planning in academic dress: dictating who colleges admit, what they charge and what professors may say….

…

Higher education has always thrived on independence and competition, not government loyalty oaths.

There is no central planning here, neither is there any White House diktat regarding admissions, charges, or speech. There is no requirement for any of the institutions to accept the deal.

Higher education still can thrive on independence and competition—and it will regain that independence when it stops being dependent on Federal government funding. Were these institutions (and the rest of them not yet offered) to decline Trump’s offer, all that would happen is that they would not gain preferential access to the Federal teat.

That would be the first step toward true educational independence.