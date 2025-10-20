Irony Meter Pegged

Here’s the lede:

Human-resources professionals are pulling out of their marquee conference on inclusion and some have canceled their memberships in SHRM, the industry’s chief lobbying group, after the organization invited conservative activist Robby Starbuck to speak.

And the caption of the lead image:

SHRM President Johnny C Taylor Jr says the group tries to showcase diverse points of view.

Imagine that. An HR organization that makes a point of diversity of views is losing membership because the organization invited a speaker with a view that diverges from HR “professionals'” orthodoxy.

Just one more example of “diversity” hypocrisy.