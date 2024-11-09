Bigotry of the Progressive-Democratic Party

Here’s Barack Obama in the end game runup to Election Day:

You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that. Because part of it makes me think—and I’m speaking to men directly—part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.

Here’s David Axelrod after the election, while denying that he was making this a big deal:

There were appeals to racism in this campaign, and there is racial bias in this country and there is sexism in this country, and anybody who thinks that that did not in any way impact on the outcome of this race is wrong[.]

…

I am not saying that was the main reason that Kamala Harris lost and Donald Trump won….

Sure. Because it couldn’t possibly be that the average American, us American voters couldn’t possibly be more nuanced than a one-issue voter. We couldn’t possibly be dismayed with Kamala Harris’ avowed policies of open borders, price controls, additional regulations. We couldn’t possibly think Kamala Harris simply was a lousy candidate.