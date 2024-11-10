Earlier, it was Barack Obama becoming the US’ first black President and Michelle Obama becoming the first black First Lady. Then it was Melania Trump becoming the first immigrant/naturalized American First Lady (when the Left and the press were willing to take notice of her at all). Then it was Kamala Harris becoming the first black and woman Vice President. Then it was Harris with the potential to become the first black woman President. Now it’s Usha Vance who will become America’s first Indian-American and first Hindu First Lady.

All of that is manufactured by our press and by the Left’s and Progressive-Democratic Party politicians’ fixation on identity politics.

It’s time for the Left and for Party to leave off from their sexist and racist othering of our people through their intrinsically segregationist identity politics sewage. The only time race and sex will cease to matter is when all of us stop artificially making it matter.

The only thing to say about the Obamas, Trump, Harris, and Vance in this regard is that they are Americans assuming, or having had the potential of assuming, those positions and responsibilities. And we’ve had only Americans in those positions since our inception.

Full stop.