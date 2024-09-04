Biden-Harris Support of Anti-Israel Terrorism Made Manifest

The Biden-Harris administration is emphasizing its dislike of Israel and its support, increasingly untacit, for the terrorist Hamas.

President Biden claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a hostage deal with Hamas terrorists.

And this, in responding to a reporter’s question while he’s vacationing—again—in Delaware:

Mr President, do you think it’s time for Prime Minister Netanyahu to do more on this issue? Do you think he is doing enough?

No.

And

I spoke to his [Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s] mom and dad, and we are not giving up. We are going to continue to push as hard as we can. Thank you[.]

Unfortunately, disgustingly, the pressure the “we” of the Biden-Harris administration promises to continue is on Israel. They don’t care that it’s Hamas that’s refusing every deal offered, including those to which Israel has agreed.

It would be better were the energy of that pressure applied to the terrorists and to the terrorists’ backer, Iran, instead.

But this administration, like his mentor’s administration (when Biden was Vice President) before it, actively does not like Israel and, apparently, Jews, to the extent the administration even makes excuses for the terrorists, demanding ceasefires that can only favor Hamas with their implementation.