A Simple Question

Set off by this lede in a Wall Street Journal op-ed by former Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling:

Many big-name companies this summer have scrapped their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Hensarling then rattled off the names of a few companies whose management teams claim to have done the scrapping: Brown–Forman Corporation, ultimate owner of Jack Daniel’s; Harley-Davidson; and Tractor Supply.

Those companies, and others making similar claims, may well have scrapped the public face of their DEI policies.

My question, then, is this: when can we expect to see actual changes in those companies’ behavior in their hiring, pay, promotion, etc vis-à-vis these allegedly scrapped policies? After all, the same management teams who dreamed up their companies’ DEI policies and stood up their DEI offices remain in place, with the possible exception of the directors of those DEI offices.