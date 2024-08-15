Open Borders

Even when they tout their secure the border policies, Progressive-Democratic Party politicians are deliberately leaving our borders wide open and unsecured.

The Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) program was announced in in May 2023 and the administration has only removed around 2,600 illegal immigrants under the program arriving as family units while border patrol apprehended almost 850,000.

That’s three-tenths of one percent of those “families” caught illegally entering our nation who actually got deported.

This is Border Czar, Progressive-Democrat Vice President, and Party Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ Newspeak Dictionary definition of “secure border.”

This is a small taste of what we will get in the United States, in spades, if the Harris-Walz ticket is elected this fall.