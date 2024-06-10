Domestic Support for Terrorists is Getting out of Hand

The UAW’s new membership, the California university system’s 48,000 teaching assistants and “academic proletariat,” is striking in open support of anti-Israel protestors (read: pro-Palestinian and Hamas “protestors”).

Never mind that the strike violates the UAW’s no-strike contract with the system—why should a solemn, written commitment be allowed to stand in the way of supporting terrorists? UCLA English grad pupil and UAW local union president Rafael Jaime:

…the union goal is to “maximize chaos and confusion for the employer.”

Nothing to do with arguing for better working conditions, everything to do with supporting those terrorist supporters.

To compound the California system’s problems,

UC faculty have refused to perform the work of their striking assistants….

The WSJ editors speculated that the reason for this is that the faculty support the strike in favor of the terrorist supporters (my characterization of the WSJ‘s “anti-Israel” term), and that’s a plausible speculation. I have another speculation, one that is in addition to rather than in opposition: these professors have gotten too soft and spoiled in their air conditioned offices and requirement to teach only one or two course per semester (or year!), and don’t want to have actually teach to earn their high six-figure and low seven-figure salaries.

At any rate, it seems to my reprobate self, that 48,000 TAs, et al., and those faculty members refusing to step into the TA-missing classrooms and teach have self-identified as no longer wishing to work for the university system.

California’s university system managers should honor their wish and terminate them promptly and with prejudice.

Update: As of this morning (10 Jun 24), a California judge has ordered this strike stopped.