Amorality of the Progressive-Democratic Party

Senior advisors of Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden’s reelection effort are worried.

Some of President Biden’s senior aides are becoming increasingly worried that his support for Israel’s war in Gaza risks damaging his re-election prospects amid cratering support from young voters.

Make no mistake about it: those senior aides are far more typical of the Progressive-Democratic Party than are others who support Biden’s nominal support for Israel.

Party putting its power ahead of pushing for what’s right regarding terrorism. That’s what’s campaigning for government positions at all levels of government in our nation.