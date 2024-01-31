Dishonesty Doesn’t Always Pay

The intrinsically mendacious press industry—the industry that spiked the Hunter Biden laptop story; that pushed Russia collusion; that announced no more balanced reporting, instead picking one political side in the news it presents; that cherry-picked Wuhan Virus data and associated vaccine and alternative palliative data; whose LA Times announced it would no longer print Letters to the Editor from readers who disagreed with the press guild’s predetermined “climate” narrative; and on and on—that industry, has seen 2024 start off with a layoff bang.
- Los Angeles Times announced last week that would terminate at least 115 reporters, roughly 20% of its staff
- TIME magazine laid off 15% of our unit members, with additional layoffs in edit and business
- several Sports Illustrated staff members were let go, though not all of them, it turns out
- National Geographic terminated all staff writers
- Pitchfork is being merged into GQ, and all Pitchfork employees are being terminated
- NBC News terminated “50 to 100” employees
Some press unions are protesting the layoffs and pending layoffs.
- New York Daily News struck over chronic cuts ordered by the paper’s owner
- Condé Nast struck for 24 hours to protest planned cuts
Those unions, IMNSHO, are self-identifying who goes in the next layoff round.
All of that is just in January. The year is yet young; it’s a start.