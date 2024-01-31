Dishonesty Doesn’t Always Pay

The intrinsically mendacious press industry—the industry that spiked the Hunter Biden laptop story; that pushed Russia collusion; that announced no more balanced reporting, instead picking one political side in the news it presents; that cherry-picked Wuhan Virus data and associated vaccine and alternative palliative data; whose LA Times announced it would no longer print Letters to the Editor from readers who disagreed with the press guild’s predetermined “climate” narrative; and on and on—that industry, has seen 2024 start off with a layoff bang.

Los Angeles Times announced last week that would terminate at least 115 reporters, roughly 20% of its staff

announced last week that would terminate at least 115 reporters, roughly 20% of its staff TIME magazine laid off 15% of our unit members, with additional layoffs in edit and business

magazine laid off 15% of our unit members, with additional layoffs in edit and business several Sports Illustrated staff members were let go, though not all of them, it turns out

staff members were let go, though not all of them, it turns out National Geographic terminated all staff writers

terminated all staff writers Pitchfork is being merged into GQ , and all Pitchfork employees are being terminated

is being merged into , and all employees are being terminated NBC News terminated “50 to 100” employees

Some press unions are protesting the layoffs and pending layoffs.

New York Daily News struck over chronic cuts ordered by the paper’s owner

struck over chronic cuts ordered by the paper’s owner Condé Nast struck for 24 hours to protest planned cuts

Those unions, IMNSHO, are self-identifying who goes in the next layoff round.

All of that is just in January. The year is yet young; it’s a start.