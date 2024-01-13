Only Because They Got Caught

The Biden administration’s National Park Service had intended to remove from Philadelphia, PA’s, Welcome Park a statue of Pennsylvania founder William Penn. Because…well because he offended Leftist snowflakes, being an old, dead, white guy and all. Oh, and he was an atypical 17th century slaveholder; he had his emancipated upon his death.

After the hooraw over the plan, the NPS now is saying in their bad Emily Litella impression, “Never mind.”

It was only a preliminary draft, a carefully unsigned NPS statement claims.

The preliminary draft proposal, which was released prematurely and had not been subject to a complete internal agency review, is being retracted.

Sure it was. It became preliminary and a draft after they got caught. The internal review was incomplete because that they hadn’t yet installed a means of keeping the statue’s removal quiet.

There’s this red flag in the statement, too:

The National Park Service (NPS) remains committed to rehabilitating Welcome Park….

The park itself is named for the ship that brought Penn to the colonies in 1682. The Biden administration, the NPS, will have to rehabilitate the name of the park—that hateful ship—before tearing down that statue. Maybe also tear down the Slate Roof House, or rehabilitate it into an abortion center.