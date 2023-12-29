New York City’s Failure

There are many; this is just one. It seems that a significant number of city officials are thoroughly disgruntled with Progressive-Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’ handling of the city’s “migrant crisis.”

Some officials, like New York City comptroller Brad Lander, have directly opposed Adams, restricting “the mayor’s emergency power to contract for migrant services without review.”

Some migrants choose to “sleep on the sidewalk outside an office to hold their place in line” for shelter, with others getting into outright “[s]hoving matches.”

The confusion and overcrowding of shelters in New York City and across the state comes as migrants’ families and advocates protest Adams’ policy for a 60-day limit for stay in shelters….

That failure, though, stems from Adams’ and his coterie’s utter misunderstanding of the situation. New York City does not have a migrant crisis; the city has no serious influx of migrants at all. The city does have a problem with illegal aliens; although in relative terms, the city is skating by with ease—or it would be were there any competence in Gracie Mansion—compared to vast flow of illegal aliens inundating border towns and cities.