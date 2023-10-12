The Iran-backed terrorist gang, Hamas, has been caught out butchering babies in the Israeli villages the terrorists invaded and slaughtered. Michigan’s Progressive-Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has been very vocal about her support for the terrorists’ attacks on and within Israel. She’s even flying a Palestinian flag outside her Capitol Hill office. On Tuesday, she was asked, publicly in a Capitol Hill hallway,

Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads and burned children alive. Do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves against this brutality?

Silence.

You can’t comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Congresswoman, do you have a comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?

Silence.

You have nothing to say about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?

Silence.

Do you condone what Hamas has done chopping off babies’ heads, burning children alive, raping women in the streets? You have no comment about children’s heads being chopped off?

Silence.

By her silence, this…person…expresses her equally unwavering support for her precious Hamas’ atrocities, including those baby butcheries.