Energy Subsidies

This table shows the size of the subsidy for the indicated energy source along with the size of the subsidy per trillion BTU produced by that energy source.
|Million$/ TrillionBTU
|Million $
|Trillion BTU
|Solar
|4.153
|7,522
|1,811
|Geothermal
|1.665
|353
|212
|Wind
|0.947
|3,592
|3,791
|Coal
|0.072
|873
|12,033
|Biomass
|0.06
|312
|5,171
|Nuclear
|0.048
|390
|8,065
|Oil & Nat Gas
|0.033
|2,304
|68,804
The table is constructed from data in the EIA report, Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Years 2016–2022.
Notice that the Solar subsidy is orders of magnitude greater than those for coal or for oil and natural gas. The wind subsidy is similarly bloated.
Despite these actual facts, the Mainstream Left keeps pushing the myth of too much subsidy for hydrocarbons.
H/t: DrBob2 at The Motley Fool.