Energy Subsidies

This table shows the size of the subsidy for the indicated energy source along with the size of the subsidy per trillion BTU produced by that energy source.

Million$/ TrillionBTU Million $ Trillion BTU Solar 4.153 7,522 1,811 Geothermal 1.665 353 212 Wind 0.947 3,592 3,791 Coal 0.072 873 12,033 Biomass 0.06 312 5,171 Nuclear 0.048 390 8,065 Oil & Nat Gas 0.033 2,304 68,804

The table is constructed from data in the EIA report, Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Years 2016–2022.

Notice that the Solar subsidy is orders of magnitude greater than those for coal or for oil and natural gas. The wind subsidy is similarly bloated.

Despite these actual facts, the Mainstream Left keeps pushing the myth of too much subsidy for hydrocarbons.

H/t: DrBob2 at The Motley Fool.