See No Evil

The Hamas terrorists coordinated their assault on Israel with the terrorist Hezbollah, and both had serious planning help from Iran, via that nation’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This is from senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land, and sea incursions….

Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas…and Hezbollah….

And

A European official and an adviser to the Syrian government…gave the same account of Iran’s involvement in the lead-up to the attack as the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members.

But our Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden, through his State Department Secretary, Antony Blinken, insists

We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.

Appease evil, instead.