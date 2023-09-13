First He Disrespects our 9/11 Fallen

He didn’t deign appear at the 9/11 site on 11 September of this year—he lay over in Alaska on his way back from Vietnam instead of pressing on to New York. Then he lies about being at the site the day after the attack.

Ground Zero in New York—I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell. It looked so devastating. Because of the way you—from where you could stand.

Just the News pointed out Biden’s lie—he was in DC for a Senate session—and Biden himself presaged his lie in his 2007 book Promises to Keep in which he wrote that he:

arrived in Washington on Sept. 11 after a plane hit the Pentagon and that he saw the smoke from that crash….

The New York Post exposed more of Biden’s lie:

the 80-year-old president also claimed he saw the fireball caused by the plane that struck the Pentagon in northern Virginia from Washington’s Union Station, when his own book says he merely saw “a brown haze of smoke.”

As bad as Biden’s lying is, he insults our intelligence with the blatancy of his lies: he really thinks we’re that grindingly stupid enough that we believe him.