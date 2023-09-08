Union Evidence Tampering

The Jefferson County Education Association, the teachers union representing the teachers of Colorado’s Jefferson County school district, has instructed its members to destroy

evidence of students’ transgender information

Leaving aside the fact that the union has no authority to order this—that’s the sole purview of the school district’s board and superintendent—there’s this much larger problem: it’s evidence tampering, which is a serious felony.

The union even anticipated the fact that the docs might be called into evidence in some future proceeding:

The email said, “if you do a questionnaire, please make it a paper and pencil activity – any digital records are more permanent and may be requested under federal law.”

This is another teachers union that needs to be decertified.