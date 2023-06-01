FBI Director Wray in Contempt of Congress

FBI Director Chris Wray has said in so many words that he will not honor the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena for a document. Committee Chairman James Comer (R, KY) now says he’s

taking steps to hold…Wray in contempt of Congress….

The FBI Director in contempt of Congress? How about the FBI as an institution in contempt of Congress—and of us citizens?

In any event, good luck getting the Biden DoJ to prosecute the case, but it’s useful to go on the record, and further to demonstrate anew the protective cloak that the Biden administration throws around its own.

It also would be useful if the House, as part of its budget-setting, were to apply the Holman Rule to Wray and his Deputy Directors, and cut their salaries to $1.00 per year.