Clint Eastwood Set the Bar

James Van Der Beek thinks the Democratic National Committee is…badly mistaken…for declining to hold debates between President Joe Biden (D) and his Party so-called competitors for Presidential nomination in the upcoming Progressive-Democratic Party primary walkthrough.

I mean, what the hell? How is this a democracy?

I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president. Are you f—ing kidding me? There’s no debate?

Clint Eastwood, some years ago at the 2012 Republican Party’s National Convention, demonstrated a debate technique and with it set the bar. He debated an empty chair that represented then-President Barack Obama. Even though the Republican candidate lost the election (for wholly unrelated reasons), Eastwood’s debate was hugely effective and was just as hugely well-known around our nation, even though he spoke in the Convention’s final hour.

Now, think about that. A Presidential candidate supporter took on an empty chair that represented the competitor.

Now think about those who are decrying Biden for being so reluctant to debate his competitors.

Think further about the current crop of Republican contenders for President, including one who may or may not show up for any debates.

If we look at Biden with dismay over his reluctance to debate his contenders, what are we to think of those contenders of either party who are too chicken even to debate an empty chair representing the no-shows?

After all, Eastwood has already demonstrated the utility of the technique.