The Progressive-Democratic mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, has provided a canonical example. Now he’s pretending to be upset by a graduation speech by a City University of New York School of Law graduate that was itself as bigoted as the anti-Semitic speaker.

We cannot allow words of negativity and divisiveness to be the only ones our students hear[.]

This from the man who deliberately, with conscious racism, accused a border State governor of racism for transporting illegal aliens—who volunteered for the trip—to sanctuary cities like the one over which he reigns.

His virtue-signaling is deeply offensive.