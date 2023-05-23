A Progressive-Democrat’s Proposal to Combat Shoplifting

At first glance, this looks like progress after California’s decision to completely condone decriminalize shoplifting if the amount stolen was less than around $1,000 on any single hit. But in reality, it’s just more progressivism.
New York City’s Progressive-Democrat mayor Eric Adams thinks it’s good to deal with shoplifters in the city whose mayoral mansion he occupies in this way, among others:
- train the shoplifting victim’s employees to de-escalate
- put kiosks in shoplifting victim stores so shoplifters, at the start of their spree, can call social service
- allow shoplifters to avoid prosecution or incarceration by “meaningfully” engaging with those services
Unfortunately, this is just more Progressive-Democrat coddling of criminals; it’ll have no useful effect on shoplifting—or on any other NYC crime.