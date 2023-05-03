That’s soon-to-be-ex-Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot’s (D) plaint to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott (R) over his bussing illegal aliens to Chicago.

But I beseech you anyway: treat these individuals with the respect and dignity that they deserve. To tell them to go to Chicago or to inhumanely bus them here is an inviable and misleading choice.

She also cried, as paraphrased by Fox News, that

the city has been responsible for the care of more than 8,000 people who had no resources of their own since the first buses arrived from Texas in August—adding that the number continues to grow.

All 8,000 of them. In nine months. That’s a fraction of the number of illegal aliens that cross the Texas border every week. Lightfoot knows this. Lightfoot knows, also, that those illegal aliens volunteer to go to Chicago (or they volunteer to go to New York City, to which they’re sent at Texas taxpayer expense, or to…); they’re not forced in any way.

No, what’s dangerous and inhumane is Lightfoot’s conscious decision to make Chicago a sanctuary city and then choose, further, to do nothing to treat those illegals, or even to prepare to treat those illegals, who take her up on her invitation with the respect and dignity, and safety, that they were promised by her.

If Chicago is unsafe for the openly invited illegal aliens that trickle in, it’s because Lightfoot has made the parallel deliberate decision to do nothing to keep anyone in the city safe, to instead reduce the police force’s ability to act against crime, large or small, and to support Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’ decision to not bother to prosecute a broad range of crimes.

If Lightfoot were serious, she’d have set up facilities to receive that small trickle of illegal aliens. And she’d have created a safe city environment for everyone, including those illegal aliens.