Canada’s “Surge”

Canada has started objecting to the illegal alien irregular immigration influx that nation is experiencing across its own southern border. Even The Dallas Morning News has the right of Canadian government personnel’s whining [emphasis in the original].

For those who live in places where mass migration isn’t a problem, it’s easy to take a tone of moral superiority and look down on those who have to balance humane treatment with security.

But when the problem lands on their doorstep, it’s surprising how quickly that tone changes and the attitude that something must be done takes root.

And

Certain Canadian leaders have preened about their nation’s welcoming spirit. In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadian television that “I always sort of laugh when you see people who are—not many of them, but—intolerant or who think, ‘Go back to your own country.’… No! You chose this country. This is your country more than it is for others because we take it for granted.”

Now it’s

Fast forward to this week. Trudeau is pushing the Biden administration to stem “the flow of irregular migration into Canada[.]”

Whatever happened to the Trudeau Immigration Principle of You chose this country. This is your country more than it is for others because we take it for granted?

Here’s a quick table that puts Trudeau’s, et al., whining and hypocrisy into a bit of context.

Population Inflow CY2022 Inflow per 100,000 population Canada 39,300,000 39,540 101 US 333,300,000 2,400,000 720