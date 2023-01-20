Be Fair, Guys

Even Jonathan Turley is misunderstanding President Joe Biden’s (D) Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s situation.

It is increasingly painful to watch Karine Jean-Pierre as she argues that they have been “transparent” by being transparently unwilling to answer any questions.

White House Press Secretaries are not free agents. Jean-Pierre is only saying what she’s been instructed beforehand to say by her boss. Her own failing, significant as it is and disqualifying as it should be, is that she stands up there and repeats her boss’ lies rather than have the moral strength of character to resign in lieu of repeating them.