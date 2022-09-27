Bigotry, Low Expectations, and Precious Elitism Posted on 27 September 2022 by eehines Citizens for Sanity published this full page ad in The Providence Journal, and they’re actually proud of it. The ad says it all. Just not in the way they intend. Share this:ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
I took it to be satire. Making the point re hypocrisy.