President Joe Biden’s (D) Progressive-Democrat Attorney General Merrick Garland is trying to muzzle his Department personnel—by telling them not to talk to Congress without his prior permission.

[N]o department employee may communicate with Senators, Representatives, congressional committees, or congressional staff without advance coordination, consultation, and approval by OLA [Office of Legislative Affairs][.]

The trigger for Garland’s missive?

The memo comes as whistleblowers have flocked to Republican elected officials with whistleblower allegations of political bias….

Whistleblower reports allege that FBI senior officials forced their subordinates to sign false affidavits. Others have pointed to domestic terrorism probes of parents who objected to left-wing school board policies.

Not similar injunction, though, about telling them not to leak to the press.