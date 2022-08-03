Government Sinecures

Now extended to illegal aliens in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously with no discussion to allow the county to no longer require US citizenship for government jobs.

With no discussion. Most likely not with no discussion at all. Likely that discussion took place out of sight of the public. That sure smacks of, if it’s not dispositive of, a violation of California’s open meetings laws.

There’s this, too:

The motion was authored by Chair Hilda L. Solis….

That’s the same Hilda Solis who was Labor Secretary under ex-President Barrack Obama (D). How appropriate.

The big deal is this, though, from Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo García:

An immigrant’s experience will advance our vision, mission, and values to protect our clients’ legal and human rights….

It’s certainly true that an immigrant’s experience could be highly useful in the county’s governance. However, this Board of Supervisors’ new ordinance authorizes illegal aliens the sinecure of a (local) government job.

Talk about sanctuary counties….