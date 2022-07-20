Now It’s Mandatory

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) is planning to visit the Republic of China next month. Zhao Lijian, Deputy Director of the People’s Republic of China’s Foreign Ministry Information Department, speaking for the PRC’s Foreign Minister demurred.

It [the visit] will have a severe negative impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and send a gravely wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. China firmly opposes such a visit.

That pretty well settles the matter. Now it’s critical that Pelosi not only travel to the Republic of China, she also must meet with RoC President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang, and the President of the Legislative Yuan, Yu Shyi-kun.

Maybe meet with National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, too, although matters of national defense are outside Pelosi’s portfolio.