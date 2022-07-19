Is a PRC-Style Surveillance State Coming to San Francisco?

Newly installed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wants to empower the city’s police to peer over private citizens’ shoulders and watch in, real-time, any private security cameras those citizens might have.

San Francisco’s new district attorney Brooke Jenkins proposed rules that would allow the police department to tap into privately owned security cameras and camera networks to live monitor “significant events with public safety concerns” and ongoing felony or misdemeanor violations.

Additionally, the ordinance would allow police to “gather and review historical video footage for the purposes of conducting a criminal investigation.”

It may be that Jenkins (who pushed hard for Chesa Boudin’s recall and then enthusiastically accepted his job, just as if there was no conflict of interest there) is no better than Boudin, albeit for different reasons than Boudin.