Where in the World is Joe Biden?

Again?

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska is in DC this week. On her itinerary was last Monday’s meeting with SecState Antony Blinken; Tuesday’s (scheduled as I write this Tuesday morning) meeting with the US’ First Lady, Jill Biden; and an address to Congress today.

Absent from her itinerary is a meeting with the man who occasionally sits in the Oval Office, Joe Biden (D).

Biden refuses to go to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or any other of Ukraine’s government officials, and now that Ukraine has come to DC, he still won’t meet Ukrainian government officials, not even unofficial officials like First Lady Zelenska? All he’s done is give her a photo op on the White House South Lawn as though he was a monarch granting a boon.

What is it that Biden is so desperate to avoid?