What a Contrast

In the wake of the Uvalde school mass killings of children and two adults, former President Donald Trump (R) offered condolences as well as thanks to the first responders via Truth Social:

So hard to think or report about anything else after watching the Texas school “massacre.”

Thank you to the great wisdom and bravery of our Law Enforcement Professionals, and condolences to all who are suffering so gravely with the loss of those incredible souls so close to you. No words can express the sorrow and grief of this absolutely horrible event. It is a moment in time which will never be forgotten!

Condolences offered, and no political pitch made.

President Joe Biden (D) had a different attitude. After spending a few seconds expressing his sorrow over the tragedy, he got to his so much more important political screed:

As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name, will we do what we know in our gut what needs to be done?

We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.