Russia has invaded Ukraine and is deliberately butchering women and children, bombing hospitals, schools, residential neighborhoods, even shooting at nuclear reactors in civilian power plants, and a Progressive-Democrat pollster for President Joe Biden (D) is cheering them on. Lake Research Partners’ Celinda Lake:

The good news is we now have a very specific reason for rising gas prices and a specific villain[.]

This Progressive-Democrat is happy to sit in the coliseum cheering for the mayhem below—because that’s good for the Progressive-Democratic Party. She’s not the least bit interested in the butchery beyond the fact of its existence and its perceived Party benefits.