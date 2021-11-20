“Sexism and Racism”

That’s what’s behind the recent criticism of the Kamala Harris half of the Biden-Harris Presidency, according to the Joe Biden (D) half of the Presidency.

I do think that it has been easier and harsher from some in the right wing who have gone after her because she is the first woman, the first woman of color. I’m not suggesting anyone will acknowledge that publicly[.]

That’s what Biden said with the voice of his Press Secretary Jen Psaki as the latter uttered the words at Politico‘s Wednesday podcast, Women Rule.

He went on, still using Psaki’s voice, as cited by Fox News:

Harris bears a heavy burden being the “first African American, woman of color, Indian American woman to serve in this job[.]”

Of course, it couldn’t be that Harris was selected by Biden explicitly and primarily because she is a woman and black; her actual qualifications not being very high at all on his list of selection criteria. (There was one other criterion that Biden ranked higher than actual qualification: the degree to which she was sympatico with him.)

Far from being part of a vast right-wing conspiracy, the racism and sexism here begins with Joe Biden and his explicitly sexist and racist selection criteria, and it extends to the Progressive-Democratic Party and the Left at large for their continued emphasis on Harris’ color and gender rather than on her abilities, talents, and actual performance.