A Taliban Threat

The Taliban gang ruling over Afghanistan’s territory is saying, “Give us the money, or….”

Taliban officials are warning—or threatening—that unless Western governments and financial institutions release frozen foreign reserves and aid funds, the West could be flooded with a tide of Afghan migrants.

The vast majority of the frozen funds, some $9.5 billion, is held by the Biden-Harris administration’s Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund also is withholding direct aid and drawing rights.

Did I say “threat?” Continuing the freeze sounds like a better evacuation plan than the one Biden-Harris used a couple months ago.