Whose Kids Are They?

And who are the real parents? Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) claims schools, worse than being merely ex loco parentis (which is bad enough), are actually the parents themselves, at least during school hours and while homework is being done at, you know, home. At Tuesday’s debate with Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe said in all seriousness:

I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach[.]

McAuliffe also bragged about a bill he vetoed that would have acknowledged that parents have the right to veto books.

I’m not going to let parents come into schools, and actually take books out, and make their own decision[.]

Not even about the sexually explicit material in the library that parents would have been notified was present under the vetoed bill.

Parents being barred from telling schools what they should teach also includes, under McAuliffe’s claim of who controls children, parents having no ability to block racist CRT teaching; or teaching children that America is systemically racist; or teaching children that blacks have no hope because they’re black and so permanently victims and whites have it all because they’re successfully permanent oppressors; or teaching children that boys can be girls and girls boys; or schools insisting that it’s OK for biological boys to have access to girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, athletic endeavors, and vice versa.

By extension, too, McAuliffe seems to be exposing himself to opposing home schooling or any other form of school choice—since by making those choices, parents would be “telling schools what they should teach.”

This is how extremist the Progressive-Democratic Party has become.