Deliberate Segregation

This particularly insidious form of racism is being perpetrated by Western Washington University in Washington State.

Western Washington University has designated the fourth floor of Alma Clark Glass Hall as housing reserved for its “Black Affinity Housing program,” becoming the latest school to adopt such a program.

This is the racist segregation of 70 years ago brought back—deliberately and with careful…thought.

Washington State University rationalizes its move with this impressive bit of Newspeak:

Black Affinity Housing residents, representing all diverse identities, pride themselves on fostering a sense of belonging for all residents by creating a safe environment for open, honest, and sometimes challenging dialogue[.]

Because diversity is served by segregating blacks from all non-blacks at the school.

And:

…the opportunity to live in a shared space…with others who have a shared identity, specifically a marginalized identity.

By carefully marginalizing all others.

Right.