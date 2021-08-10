Woking Kindergartens

Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences in Falls Church, VA, put a woke video on its Web site in which kindergartners were used to push an anti-police agenda. The video, it turns out, was part of a summer curriculum that also included critical race “theory,” Black Lives Matter stuff, and news articles critical of white parents.

After a hue and cry, the video (but only the video, apparently) was taken down from the Web site.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Public Schools, just outside Washington, DC, said the video had been posted by mistake and was removed as soon as officials became aware.

Sure it was a mistake. And maybe there’s some beachfront property north of Santa Fe that folks might be interested in, too. Or maybe the mistake was in getting caught.

There’s a larger set of questions, though, a set that’s not being asked, especially by the Fairfax County Public Schools. That set includes the circumstances under which the video was made in the first place, why it was made, who made it.

And whether the persons who made the video still are employed by Fairfax County.

Oh, and whether the BLM and trashing white parents sewage also was taken down, or why not.