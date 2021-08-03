Color Me Surprised

…or not. It seems Ted Wheeler, the Progressive-Democratic Mayor of Portland, OR, who doubles as the Portland police commissioner, is having trouble finding folks idiot enough willing to work for him in what used to be a critical section of his police facility.

Leaders in Portland, OR, are looking to combat the city’s rising homicide rate by resurrecting a police unit focused on gun violence. But after a year of growing tension within the department, they can’t find enough officers to join.

Since 14 job openings were announced in May, only four police personnel have applied to work with the new version of Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team, which was shut down last year amid long-running protests….

Given the few willing, those four have not yet been taken up on their offer.

Daryl Turner, Portland Police Association President has his finger on the problem.

They’re demonizing and vilifying you, and then they want to put you in a unit where you’re under an even bigger microscope

That bigger microscope is the new unit’s very own private citizen-advisory board of woke civilians who would be more interested in the new section cops’ ability to fight systemic racism than in their ability to fight violent crime.

I’m surprised there are any men or women willing to be a Portland cop of any sort as long as Ted Wheeler and the others in his city administration remain in office. They’ve shown they cannot be trusted to support the police in any endeavor.