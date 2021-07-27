Senator Mark Warner (D, VA) claims he now regrets his Progressive-Democratic Party’s push to change the rules governing the Senate’s filibuster.

I would wish we wouldn’t even have started this a decade ago. When the Democratic leaders actually changed the rules, I don’t think we would have the Supreme Court we did if we still had a 60-vote margin on the filibuster, but we are where we are[.]

Maybe never mind, though, since he has his fingers crossed behind his back on that.

But I do believe when it comes to voting rights…if we have to do a small carve out on filibuster for voting rights—that is the only area where I’d allow that kind of reform.

This is the Progressive-Democrat, unwilling to change the filibuster except when a change would be convenient for his personal pet projects.