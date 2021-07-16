Biden’s Duplicity Confirmed

Recall that President Joe Biden (D) proudly announced that he’d reached an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Then, a short couple of hours later, he belligerently announced that he’d not sign that agreed bill unless it were accompanied by a reconciliation bill that contained all the rest of his Progressive-Democratic Party’s wants and demands, regardless of whether those had anything to do with infrastructure. Then, two days later, he called king’s x and said he really didn’t mean what he’d said in that two hours later announcement.

Leave aside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D, CA) parallel announcements that the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill would never see the light of day in her House until the Senate first passed that reconciliation bill and sent it over to the Pelosi House.

Now we have confirmation of Biden’s duplicity.

In a late-night announcement Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Budget Committee had reached an agreement to allot $3.5 trillion for a spending package that would complete President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

“The Budget Committee has come to an agreement,” Schumer told reporters following a closed-door meeting with Democratic lawmakers.

“You add that to that the $600 billion in a bipartisan plan and you get to $4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Biden has asked us for,” Schumer said. “Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way.”

This is bipartisanship Progressive-Democratic style. Do it their way. Full stop. Notice the implementation of Progressive-Democrat bipartisanship: Schumer told reporters following a closed-door meeting with Democratic lawmakers. No Republicans present.

The Senators who self-identify as Republicans will demonstrate their level of fitness for their Senate office by whether they vote for that “bipartisan” infrastructure bill after all this. If they do, they will show that they need to be replaced in the Senate.