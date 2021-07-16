More Federal Intrusion

Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D, NY) and Senators Ron Wyden (D, OR) and Cory Booker (D, NJ) will soon unveil their plot to legalize marijuana at the Federal level. Among other steps in the initial stages of their plot is this:

establish dedicated funding streams for women- and minority-owned marijuana businesses.

Leave aside the destructive nature of marijuana. There are two other aspects of this particular step that are especially destructive. One is the sexist and racist nature of their “funding streams,” explicitly and deliberately favoring particular groups of government-approved Americans while simultaneously, and necessarily, excluding other groups of Americans, those of whom government disapproves. The contempt these Progressive-Democrats have for average Americans is obvious in the Senators’ decision to include this rank discrimination in the face of repeated court strike-downs of Progressive-Democrat moves to provide farm debt relief to favored races while deliberately excluding disfavored races.

The other utterly destructive aspect of this marijuana plot is the wolf in sheep’s clothing of those funding streams. With those Federal dollars will come Federal demands to control the recipients. This is the Progressive-Democrats’ push for control.