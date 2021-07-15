The Cubans are protesting their government’s misbehaviors and outright abuses.

President Joe Biden (D) says,

We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime[.]

So, what are you going to do, Mr President, besides stand on the safety of your porch and yap about “standing with the Cuban people?” What concrete actions are you taking or planning on taking (and when) that will materially aid the Cuban people?

Biden is right about one thing, though: this has been going on for decades, across far too many administrations. Now is our chance. Now is Biden’s chance finally to act rather than talk.