Richard Branson flew on his Virgin Galactic ride to the edge of space Sunday morning. In its article about the then-impending flight, The Wall Street Journal asked it readers

Are you ready for space tourism?

To which I answer: You bet I am, but not just up-and-backs to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere. I’m ready for rides to Mars, to Venus, to the larger moons of Jupiter. I want to see some sights and to walk on other planets.