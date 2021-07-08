California Medicaid

It’s not only for US and California citizens. American taxpayers’ monies are not to be spent solely for American and California citizen benefit. Keep in mind, first, that a State’s Medicaid payments are not funded solely by the State’s taxpayers. The largest part of each payment comes from transfers by the Federal government of taxes paid by the taxpayers of all of the other States in our nation.

Here’s California’s latest move with your taxes:

California taxpayers will soon pay more in taxes to enroll more illegal immigrants in Medicaid, a plan that was part of a recently approved state budget. Younger illegal immigrants are already enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP, and other federally funded programs.

The plan proposed by California Democrats guarantees that low-income illegal immigrants older than age 50 will receive health insurance. Coverage would take effect in 2022 and cost taxpayers $1.3 billion per year.

It follows a $213 billion taxpayer-funded plan proposed in 2019 to allow low-income illegal immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25 to enroll in Medicaid. Democrats then estimated that adding 90,000 people to Medicaid would cost taxpayers $98 million per year.

Never mind that

nearly 3.2 million Californians remain uninsured, accounting for 9.5% of the state’s population, according to data from the University of California–Berkeley Labor Center.

They’re not that important.