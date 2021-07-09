Who Are We Supposed to Believe…

…the press, or our lying eyes?

Recall how the NLMSM tried to argue—based on the claims of journalists’ toddler invisible friends—that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump (R) were feuding over DeSantis’ decision to not attend Trump’s Florida rally during the recovery efforts of the collapsed condo in Surfside.

DeSantis promptly exposed the press’ lie, saying in so many words no feud existed or exists. DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw:

Contrary to inaccurate reporting based on anonymous sources, the Governor never suggested cancelling the event. I’d also like to emphasize that there was never, at any time, a “plea” from Governor DeSantis or anyone on his team to cancel or postpone the rally. There was never a “feud” either.

Trump has also called out the press’ lie:

The 45th president said on Monday [5 Jul], he and DeSantis had mutually agreed that the governor would not attend the rally.

Trump insisted DeSantis had a lot of work to do due to the risk of a tropical storm in Florida as well as the demolition works in Surfside.

Who should we believe, then—the NLMSM’s tooth fairy invisible friend, or on-the-record statements by the principals?