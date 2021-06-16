An Old Softy

The Trump administration had set up a mechanism for helping victims of illegal alien-committed crimes, the Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement Office.

President Joe Biden (D) has chosen to get rid of that program and replace it with a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system.

We’ve seen Biden’s more inclusive victim support system in the crisis he created at our southern border: his Biden Cages, the appalling numbers of routinely and extensively abused unaccompanied children even before they get to Biden’s cages, the just as appalling numbers of abused and raped girls and women even before they get to our border—in both cases, treks he actively encourage while he was campaigning last year—the included drugs that come across as part of the Biden Influx.

Soft on crime, soft on the border, soft on illegal immigration. At least Biden is consistent.