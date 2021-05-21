Allegedly—only allegedly—some peace deals might have been brokered by the Trump-Pence administration, with administration senior advisor Jared Kushner’s critical help.

But President Biden-Harris aren’t convinced. Ze said through White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that

we don’t think they [the Trump administration] did anything constructive really to bring an end to the longstanding conflict in the Middle East[.]

Apparently, the Abraham Accords, bilateral peace deals between Israel and each of four used-to-be Arab enemies, are only figments of the fetid imaginations of President Joe Biden (D) and Co-President Kamala Harris (D). This is the disconnect from reality in the White House that our nation is saddled with.