The Left has long insisted “Say their names” in reference to police killings of blacks. That mantra has intensified in the days since Derek Chauvin was convicted on three counts of various forms of homicide in the killing of George Floyd.

In 2020, there were a total of 214 blacks killed by police (using The US Sun‘s data and some third grade arithmetic).

In 2020, there were roughly 8,600 blacks killed by civilians, primarily by other blacks.

My challenge to the Left and to luminaries like Congresswomen Maxine Waters (D, CA) and Nancy Pelosi (D, CA), Senators Dick Durbin (D, NY) and Raphael Warnock (D, GA), Vice President Kamala Harris (D), President Joe Biden (D), and…activists…like Al Sharpton, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Shaun King, Michelle Alexander, Jamal Bryant:

Say the names of those 8,600.

Or is it that, as the New York Post puts it, those lives don’t matter to the Left or to Eminences like the ones above?